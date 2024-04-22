Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Anushka Sen promotes Dil Dosti Dilemma; meets Dr Raj

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) uniting with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) as she is the reincarnation of Poornima. They have stood the test of time, and have got together again, after Poornima’s death and rebirth. However, Raj and Poornima could not accept each other like before, owing to their age difference. Raj promised Poonam that he would always be there for her, and would take up all her responsibilities. He motivated her to continue her medical studies and become a doctor.

Amidst all this, there is suspense hovering around the identity of the real masked man. We have already written about Raj’s mother (Pallavi Rao) being the masked person, who has been hellbent on killing Raj and Poornima and now Poonam.

The upcoming episode will see celebrity and actress Anushka Sen making her entry into the show. Anushka Sen will be seen in the Raghuvanshi Hospital, trying to promote her next project, the OTT series Dil Dosti Dilemma which is releasing on Amazon Prime Video. Anushka will be seen taking a complete health checkup at Raj’s Raghuvanshi Hospital.

Raj and Anushka will be seen having a hearty conversation, where Raj will tell Anushka that she is perfectly fine in health and that she should take some supplements.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 60 19th April Written Episode Update

Raj and Poornima united again after many years. However, they also realized that they could not get together as they had an age gap which is not acceptable to the society. Chirag told Raj that Chote Mama could not be the masked man.

