Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam claims to be Poornima; halts Raj’s wedding

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) being on the verge of finding out about her past and reincarnation. The Baba has told her that she will come closer to the truth in the next three days and that she will get things that will remind her of her past. Accordingly, Poonam got hold of Poornima’s belongings, her mangalsutra, her torn dupatta and wedding saree. She keeps seeing flashes of Raj’s wedding with Poornima. She also questioned Raj and wanted to know answers to her questions. She also told him that she was pained by his leaving for Canada. Raj asked Poonam to leave his house immediately.

The coming episode will see Raj (Karam Rajpal) and Shaina’s (Madirakshi Mundle) wedding happening before they leave for Canada. During the saath phere, Poonam will come and halt the proceedings. She will claim before Raj that she is his Poornima and that she had promised him that she would come after taking a rebirth. Raj will be shocked as these were Poornima’s words to him many years back.

Poonam will thereby halt Raj’s wedding and will want Raj to accept his Poornima.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 50 5th April Written Episode Update

Poonam got to know about Shaina’s pregnancy and her hand in killing Poornima. She decided to tell it to Raj, but got hit by Shaina’s man.

What will happen now?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.