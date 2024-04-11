Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam gets kidnapped again; Shaina plays her game

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) finding the whereabouts of Poonam (Trupti Mishra) and miraculously saving her from the jaws of death. The episode that aired, was emotional to the core with Raj trying to revive an unconscious Poonam, recollecting his past and asking her not to leave him again.

We have also seen how Poonam has decided to cope with Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) and find a way to expose her. She behaved as though she has lost her senses after getting trapped underground. She pretended to be a royal princess, waiting for her prince to arrive and marry her. She assumed Shaina to be her Dasi while Raj was her prince, who was all set to marry her.

The coming episode will see Poonam belittling Shaina in all ways possible by behaving like the royal princess and assuming Shaina to be her servant. Shaina will ultimately lose her cool and will ask her partner, the masked man to kidnap her. This way, the coming episode will see Poonam being kidnapped once again.

It will be interesting to see what Shaina does in order to kill Poonam.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 53 10th April Written Episode Update

Raj saved Poonam from underground. He revived her and brought her home.

What will happen next?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.