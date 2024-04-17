Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam meets Raj in jail; gives him a hint about her real identity

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) duping Raj (Karamm Rajpal) in all ways possible. In order to hide her pregnancy, she put the blame on Poonam (Trupti Mishra) and tried to escape. She also got signatures of Raj unknowingly on the property papers which gave her all the luxury. She was about to elope when Raj and family got to know about her truth.

To add to their misery, Raj was arrested for the attempt to kill Shaina. This put the family in further despair. Poonam wanted to save Raj from this false charge and was determined to find Shaina.

The coming episode will see Poonam meeting Raj in jail. Poonam will get extremely emotional to Raj and will talk about incidents that will make Raj remember Poornima. Her words for him will be similar to Poornima’s and this will shock Raj. Raj will even ask Poonam whether she is hiding anything from him. Raj will suddenly start to feel the connection in Poonam, that he had with Poornima. He will be perplexed but Poonam will not reveal anything further.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 57 16th April Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.