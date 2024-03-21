Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam puts Holi colour on Raj

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) being angry at Poonam (Trupti Mishra) for being responsible for Kuhu’s health deteriorating. As we know, Raj ordered Poonam to get out of the house, but Raj’s mother, who saw Poonam’s closeness with Kuhu, stopped her from going.

We also wrote about Vicky trying to bully Poonam during the Holi event. Raj has come to the Holi event after many years, and Kuhu is happy, and so are Raj’s parents. But Raj refused to put colour on himself when his mother tried putting it. Raj has lost interest in life after Poornima’s death and does not want a colourful life.

The coming episode will see Poonam accidentally dropping a trap full of colours on Raj. Both Raj and Poonam will be smeared all over by colour and this will enrage Raj. He will yet again get angry at Poonam, who will do another mistake of throwing Thandaai on Raj.

Poonam got to see the divorce papers of Raj and Shaina and was shocked.

What will Raj do now?

