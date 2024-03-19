Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam refuses to leave Raghuvanshi house

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) being confused in the mind about Poonam’s (Trupti Mishra) identity. He saw a lot of attributes in Poonam that matched with Poornima and wanted answers. We wrote about Raj going to Paleshwar again to recheck and confirm whether a child was born to a lady by name Malini on a certain date specified by Poornima. However, Raj got a negative answer which again made him believe that Poonam was not Poornima.

The coming episode will see Poonam getting into a big problem where Kuhu will get unconscious in school after getting into a hiding place. Raj will be very much worried for his daughter, and will order Poonam to get out of his house. He will blame Poonam for the health condition of Kuhu.

Above all, Shaina will also throw a theft charge on Poonam and will ask her to leave. Both Shaina and Raj will order Poonam to leave the Raghuvanshi house. However, Poonam will refuse to leave as she has taken an advance money from the family. She will tell them that she has stolen the love of Kuhu, and that’s about it.

Will Raj be moved and ask Poonam to continue being Kuhu’s nanny?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.