Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam slaps Raj

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with destiny finally paving way for Poonam (Trupti Mishra), who is the rebirth of Poornima, to enter into the life of Raj (Karamm Rajpal) again. We saw how Raj saved Poonam from goons and also fell into a muddy pond. He was shocked to discover that Poonam resembled Poornima. However, Raj was forced to bring Poonam home for the sake of Kuhu. As we know, Kuhu walked out of the house and was stranded in the middle of the road, when Raj had promised her that he would get Poonam home.

However, we have seen Raj struggling to be under the same roof, as Poonam. But he told his family that there is no connection between Poornima and Poonam and that they should not talk about it. But Raj got into constant fights with Poonam when he saw her having Poornima’s bracelet. He also realized that Poonam is an expert in Math just like how Poornima was.

The coming episode will see Raj get into a rage when he will see Poonam holding the flower basket. As we know, Poornima was a flower seller, and when he will see Poonam with the flower basket, he will lose his stability. He will not only throw the basket from her hand but will also pull out Poonam’s dupatta. This will insult Poonam a lot and she will be extremely embarrassed at Raj’s behaviour. In a moment’s anger and in order to save herself, Poonam will end up slapping Raj.

Poonam will also decide to move out of the job and the house.

Raj got angry at Poonam when he saw her wearing the bracelet of Poornima. He asked her to stay away from him, and also took the bracelet back harshly.

What will Raj do now?

