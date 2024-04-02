Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Poonam’s life in danger

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) being there every time Poonam (Trupti Mishra) has been in trouble. In the earlier times, it was Poornima who was always present to save Raj’s life. However, now, Raj has been the saviour for Poonam whenever she has been in trouble.

We saw Raj saving Poonam from the fire accident. Now, Raj saved Poonam from the dirty acts of Vicky and exposed him in front of the family. The Raghuvanshi family were relieved that Vicky’s true face got exposed before they got Geetu married to him.

The coming episode will see Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) deciding to end Poonam’s life at once. Shaina is angry that Poonam has come in between the happy planning of Vicky and Shaina. Shaina now wants to avenge Poonam in a big way.

The episode to air will see Shaina sending Poonam to a certain place. She will also hire goons to kill Poonam at the place, which is away from home. At the same time, Raj who has been telling himself that Poonam is not Poornima, will not find Poonam in the house. He will get intuitions about Poonam not being safe and will go on his bike to look around for Poonam.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 46 1st April Written Episode Update

What will happen to Poonam? Will Raj save her yet again?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.