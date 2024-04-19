Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Raj accepts Poonam as Poornima; vows to shield her

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors television show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) risking her life time and again to save Raj’s (Karam Rajpal) life. As we know, she wanted to know the identity of the masked man and planted a false picture that she has some leads of the person so that the person goes to meet Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) and Poonam could nab both of them. As planned, the masked man went to the place Shaina was hiding. She was at Raj’s hospital, trying to hide from everyone. However, Poonam was at the receiving end after she saw Shaina at the place. Her life was yet again in danger, and it required Raj to save her at the right time.

We also saw the big twist of Raj and Poonam exposing the masked man. However, the masked man accidentally shot himself in the process. The man was none other than Raj’s uncle. This came as a rude shock to the entire Raghuvanshi family.

The upcoming episode will see Raj trying to console his family after the death in the house. While many will believe that Chachaji was the killer, Nirvaan’s mother will not believe it.

Raj will lodge a complaint to the police against Shaina for killing Poornima and also attempting to kill Poonam. Raj will then introduce Poonam as Poornima to his family.

Raj and Poornima will reunite after many years. However, Poornima will open up on the society’s thoughts and beliefs on their reunion. Raj will vow to never separate from Poornima and that he will shield her for life.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 59 18th April Written Episode Update

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.