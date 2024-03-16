Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Raj revisits his past to find out about Poonam’s identity

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) being haunted by Poornima’s memories more, from the time he has seen Poonam (Trupti Mishra). He saw that Poonam was also good in Math just like Poornima. He got angry when Poonam wore the bracelet of Poornima and grabbed it back from her. When Poonam held the flower basket, Raj lost his cool. He started to look for the birthmark on Poonam’s shoulder, which Poonam took offence to and slapped him.

The coming episode will see Raj being surrounded by Poornima’s memory and will want to be sure if Poornima has taken a rebirth as told by her. Raj will be shocked when he will hear Poonam sing the same lullaby that Poornima used to sing.

Raj will go to the place where Poornima had predicted her rebirth. He will reach the same house owned by kinnars. He will question them again if a lady by name Malini gave birth to a kid here.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 35 15th March Written Episode Update

Raj saw Poonam with the flower basket and got angry. He tried pulling away her dupatta when Poonam slapped him.

Will Raj get his answers? What will happen now?

