Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Raj saves Poonam amid fire; injures himself

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with destiny trying to unite Raj (Karamm Rajpal) and Poonam (Trupti Mishra). However, Poonam gets flashes of her past, but does not know yet of her purpose in life. As for Raj, he tries to run away from Poonam, as she resembles Poornima, but gets drawn to think that she has taken rebirth for him.

As we know, Poonam is trying her best to tell Raj about Shaina and Vicky’s secret involvement, but has been failing in her plans. We saw how Raj and Poonam got stuck in the house alone when the whole house was filled with smoke after the pest control. They got locked by accident in a room and tried to find a way out. But the worst happened when the entire house caught fire.

The coming episode will see Raj and Poonam’s struggle to come out of the house which was engulfed in fire. Raj will cover himself and Poonam with a rug and will try to secure her to a place of safety when a huge burning part of the pillar will be about to fall. He will push Poonam aside and will take the burning log on his back. He will be burnt on his back and Poonam will rescue him.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 44 28th March Written Episode Update

Raj and Poonam got trapped in a room. Raj again experienced a feeling as though he was with Poornima.

Will Raj be successful in saving Poonam’s life?

