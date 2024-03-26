Television | Spoilers

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions will see Shaina getting to know that Poonam knows her secret. She will end up slapping Poonam to silence her.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Poonam (Trupti Mishra) in her inebriated state during Holi, confessing her love for Raj (Karamm Rajpal). She not only said that she loved him, but also planted a kiss on his cheeks, thus leaving Raj stunned. However, when Poonam put colour on Raj, Raj was seen in tears, as it was the exact replica of his close moment with Poornima.

The coming episode will see Poonam understanding that Shaina (Madirakshi Mundle) is cheating on Raj, as she is in an affair with Vicky (Ankit Raaj). Poonam decided to record the closeness of Vicky and Shaina so that she could show it to Raj with proof.

Poonam will in the coming episode, get into the room of Shaina sneakily. She will in fact, hide in a bathtub, and it will so happen that Vicky and Shaina will also come to the washroom to enjoy their closeness in the bathtub.

Poonam will be exposed in front of Vicky and Shaina. Shaina will also understand that Poonam now knows the truth. Poonam will go to Raj to tell him about everything, but before Poonam can open her mouth, Shaina will slap Poonam.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 41 25th March Written Episode Update

Will Shaina see to it that Poonam is thrown out of the house?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.