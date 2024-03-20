Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Spoiler: Vicky misbehaves with Poonam during Holi

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak the Colors show produced by BBC and MAJ Productions has seen engaging drama with Raj (Karamm Rajpal) being affected by the presence of Poonam (Trupti Mishra) in the house. He got angry when he believed that Poonam was responsible for Kuhu’s ill health and asked her to leave the house. Shaina also threw a blame of theft on Poonam which Poonam clarified.

Now, the coming drama will be that of the Holi. As we know, Shaina is crazy about Vicky (Ankit Raaj) and has been having an affair with him outside of her marriage. Vicky will come to Raj’s Holi party, but will be smitten on seeing Poonam.

Vicky will try to propose Poonam when she will ignore him. Vicky who will want to bed her, will spike the sweets that were in Poonam’s hand with an intention of getting close to her.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak Ep 37 19th March Written Episode Update

Kuhu pleaded Poonam to stay in the house for her, and also sought her help in stopping her father and mother’s fight.

What will happen at the party? Will Raj save Poonam?

Starring actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles, the show chronicles the immortal love story of Rajneesh, a city-bred medical student, and Poornima, a resilient village girl; they fall for each other and unite with an eternal promise to stay together forever.