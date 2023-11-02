Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider seeks 'Talaaq' from Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) getting exposed of everything that she has done to marry Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and get Dua (Aditi Sharma) out of the house. Ruhaan, Gulnaaz and even Haider’s testimonies will be proof enough that Gazal’s intentions were only to ruin the Akhtar family’s happiness. Dua finally proved to her own family that Gazal brought down the happiness of he house before her own eyes, but she was not able to do anything, as none in the family believed her.

Haider in the coming episode will get disgusted at believing Gazal’s lame stories of wooing him to marry her. He will repent about not listening to Dua when she went on telling him that Gazal is on a mission to ruin their family.

The coming track will be crucial to the story plot. Haider will confess that he has only loved one girl and that is Dua. Haider will decide to end his namesake relationship with Gazal. He will bring the divorce letter and will give it to Gazal stating that he seeks Talaaq from her.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 301 1 November Written Episode Update

Gulnaaz got angry at Gazal’s accusation of Ruhaan.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.