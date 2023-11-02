Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider seeks 'Talaaq' from Gazal

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Haider seeking talaaq from Gazal and deciding to end is namesake relationship with her. Read this update.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Nov,2023 15:03:53
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Haider seeks 'Talaaq' from Gazal 866330

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Gazal (Richa Rathore) getting exposed of everything that she has done to marry Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and get Dua (Aditi Sharma) out of the house. Ruhaan, Gulnaaz and even Haider’s testimonies will be proof enough that Gazal’s intentions were only to ruin the Akhtar family’s happiness. Dua finally proved to her own family that Gazal brought down the happiness of he house before her own eyes, but she was not able to do anything, as none in the family believed her.

Haider in the coming episode will get disgusted at believing Gazal’s lame stories of wooing him to marry her. He will repent about not listening to Dua when she went on telling him that Gazal is on a mission to ruin their family.

The coming track will be crucial to the story plot. Haider will confess that he has only loved one girl and that is Dua. Haider will decide to end his namesake relationship with Gazal. He will bring the divorce letter and will give it to Gazal stating that he seeks Talaaq from her.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 301 1 November Written Episode Update

Gulnaaz got angry at Gazal’s accusation of Ruhaan.

What will happen next?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

I have taken a lot of inspiration from life to play Kabeer in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai: Himanshu Soni 866386
I have taken a lot of inspiration from life to play Kabeer in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai: Himanshu Soni
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Malishka being Lakshmi's killer? 866275
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Malishka being Lakshmi’s killer?
Kundali Bhagya: Nidhi kills Srishti by burning her alive 866250
Kundali Bhagya: Nidhi kills Srishti by burning her alive
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Malishka murders Lakshmi? 866109
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Malishka murders Lakshmi?
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi and Ranbir get married 866013
Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi and Ranbir get married
Kundali Bhagya: Karan brings Preeta to Luthra mansion 866007
Kundali Bhagya: Karan brings Preeta to Luthra mansion

Latest Stories

Father-daughter Duo Suniel Shetty And Athiya Shetty Look Voguish In Pantsuits 866327
Father-daughter Duo Suniel Shetty And Athiya Shetty Look Voguish In Pantsuits
Inside Anupama Parameswaran's Chilling Adventure Trip 866318
Inside Anupama Parameswaran’s Chilling Adventure Trip
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow 866343
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ All Set To Release In Tamil and Telugu Tomorrow
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth 866331
Bigg Boss 17: Isha threatens to break up with Samarth
Kareena Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Make Heads Turn In 'Glitter' And 'Glam' Outfits, Take A Look 866305
Kareena Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Make Heads Turn In ‘Glitter’ And ‘Glam’ Outfits, Take A Look
Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya's victory makes Giriraj angry 866320
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Kavya’s victory makes Giriraj angry
Read Latest News