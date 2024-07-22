Rabb Se Hai Dua Serial Upcoming Twist: Ibaadat gets fooled by Mannat; asks for a chance to prove herself

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Ibaadat yet again being at the receiving end of the anger and accusations coming from her own family. As we know, Ibaadat saw the tattoo on Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) and decided to expose her in front of her family. Ibaadat revealed the truth of the tattoo to her family, after which Mannat was summoned to check on the tattoo. However, to everyone’s surprise, the tattoo was not found on Mannat. This shocked even Ibaadat. The upcoming episode will see Subhaan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) getting angry at Ibaadat.

Not only Subhaan, but Ammi will also be angry that Ibaadat hurled a wrong accusation at Mannat. But Ibaadat will try to tell her family that she had seen the tattoo and now she is clueless as to what Mannat did with it. Ibaadat will plead with them to give her one chance to expose the game plan that Mannat is working on.

Bebe will be seen supporting Ibaadat while even Ammi will go against her. However, Bebe will have a conversation with Ammi wherein she will tell her that Ibaadat needs to be given a chance to prove her innocence.

Will Ibaadat prove herself innocent?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature. The story has now taken a generation leap with actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor entering the show.