Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua seeks forgiveness from Ibaadat; accepts her as daughter

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) being blamed for eloping with the lover at the wee hours of the night, and that put Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) in a problem situation. However, the truth is now out of Mannat being in love and getting duped by the person in love. Dua (Raymon Kakar) exposed Mannat’s truth to the family when they were badmouthing Ibaadat for the same.

The coming drama will see Dua finally accepting Ibaadat as her daughter. It will be an emotional moment for Dua and Ibaadat when Dua will seek forgiveness from her daughter. She will tell Ibaadat that she did not ever consider her as a daughter for so many years. Ibaadat and Dua will finally be seen hugging each other. Ibaadat will finally get the love of her mother, which she has been longing for since her childhood.

Mannat, on the other hand, will be angry at Ibaadat for not helping her out and also for getting into the good books of her mother.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 449 11th April Written Episode Update

Subhaan and Ibaadat shared an emotional moment where Ibaadat asked Subhaan to set things right.

What will happen next?

