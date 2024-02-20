Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal falls off the cliff and dies?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) being the saviour for Gazal (Richa Rathore) as she did her delivery in the car. Gazal gave birth to a daughter who was named Ibadat by Dua. However, Gazal decided to kill Dua and pushed her on the ground and was about to end her life, when we saw Haider (Karanvir Sharma) coming and saving Dua. Dua had a complicated delivery. The Akhtar family prayed for Dua and her child’s wellbeing. Finally Dua gave birth to a girl child who was named Mannat.

The happiness of the Akhtar family knew no bounds as Haider was blessed with two girls, Ibadat and Mannat. However, Gazal was planning to play one big game to ruin the happiness of Dua.

The coming episode will see her elope from the hospital with both the kids. Haider and family will get to know that Gazal is behind the kidnap. It will be high-voltage drama wherein Dua will follow Gazal and try to stop her from harming the kids.

Gazal will go to a cliff edge and will stop. In the commotion that will happen between Dua and Gazal, Dua will snatch both the kids from Gazal, but will not be able to save Gazal.

Gazal will be shown falling off the cliff.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 400 19th February Written Episode Update

Is Gazal dead?

