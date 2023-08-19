Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) being pushed off the stairs by Heena. However, Gazal (Richa Rathore) has made it tough for the family to take her and admit her to the hospital. The doctor who was called at home, told the family that she has lost a lot of blood and that her CT scan needs to be done immediately. Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) calls Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and tells him that Dua has fallen and that she is bleeding profusely.

The coming episode will see Dua being in a critical state, and nobody arriving to take her to the hospital. Haider will be stuck in bad traffic and will be worried for Dua.

Amidst all this, Gazal will not allow Kaynaat to do the needful and call the ambulance. Gazal will threaten Kaynaat that it will be a police case if the truth of Heena pushing her gets out. Gazal will threaten Kaynaat that if she tells the truth, her mother will be put to jail at this age.

Kaynaat will not know who to support – Dua or Heena.

How will Dua be saved?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.