ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Gazal asking Kaynaat to choose between her mother and Dua. Kaynaat will be put in a tough spot.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 15:11:20
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother 844152

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) being pushed off the stairs by Heena. However, Gazal (Richa Rathore) has made it tough for the family to take her and admit her to the hospital. The doctor who was called at home, told the family that she has lost a lot of blood and that her CT scan needs to be done immediately. Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) calls Haider (Karanvir Sharma) and tells him that Dua has fallen and that she is bleeding profusely.

The coming episode will see Dua being in a critical state, and nobody arriving to take her to the hospital. Haider will be stuck in bad traffic and will be worried for Dua.

Amidst all this, Gazal will not allow Kaynaat to do the needful and call the ambulance. Gazal will threaten Kaynaat that it will be a police case if the truth of Heena pushing her gets out. Gazal will threaten Kaynaat that if she tells the truth, her mother will be put to jail at this age.

Kaynaat will not know who to support – Dua or Heena.

How will Dua be saved?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa 844157
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight 844154
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed? 844084
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha gets Ayaan killed?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened 844077
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets threatened
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir 844066
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi reveals her fake marriage truth to Ranbir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's gift to change Akshara's mind? 844064
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu’s gift to change Akshara’s mind?
Latest Stories
Surbhi Jyoti Has a Fun-Banter With A Close Friend, Know All Of It Here!! 844187
Surbhi Jyoti Has a Fun-Banter With A Close Friend, Know All Of It Here!!
Fashion to me is comfort: Celesti Bairagey 844171
Fashion to me is comfort: Celesti Bairagey
Exclusive: TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri calls co-star Disha Vakani ‘humble’ 844180
Exclusive: TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri calls co-star Disha Vakani ‘humble’
Siddharth Nigam's Bare-Chested Look Is Simply Magical; Check Here 844179
Siddharth Nigam’s Bare-Chested Look Is Simply Magical; Check Here
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth 844169
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth
Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment's series Svahaa 844175
Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment’s series Svahaa
Read Latest News