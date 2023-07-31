ADVERTISEMENT
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida demands Haider to give Dua's Haq-e- Mehar

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Hamida asking Haider to give Dua her promised right during their wedding. Read to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Jul,2023 14:10:40
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) sending her designs at the Bridal Fashion Week in her name and not in Haider Designs’ name. This has become a bone of contention for Heena and she advises Gazal (Richa Rathore) to use this as a trump card to separate Dua and Haider (Karanvir Sharma). She tells that there is a break in Haider and Dua’s marriage and Gazal has to use this to her advantage.

However, the coming episode will startle one and all. Haider will do something unexpected and that is to add Dua’s name to his business. He will convert Haider Designs into Dua Haider Designs and will give equal importance to Dua in his business.

But Hamida will demand more!! She will ask Haider to give Dua her Haq-e- Mehar which was promised during the wedding. As we know, this is the right that every Muslim married lady begets in the form of money or property from her husband.

During Dua and Haider’s wedding, Haider would have announced that Dua’s Haq-e- Mehar will be the entire property of Haider. Now, Hamida will want Haider to give Dua her right.

As we know, Dua and Hamida’s intentions are to solely keep safe Haider Designs from Gazal’s evil eyes.

Will Haider’s heart break in this process?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

