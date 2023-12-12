Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena threatens to commit suicide

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Heena (Nishigandha Wag) suffering from partial amnesia and a phase which will get better and worse with time. As we know, Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Haider (Karanvir Sharma) were shocked to hear this news from the doctor. The family later decided to throw Gazal (Richa Rathore) out of the house. They surrounded her and even dragged her out of the house when Heena did the unexpected.

The coming episode will focus on Heena’s reaction. Heena will threaten her family that she will cut her wrist and will commit suicide if Gazal is sent out of the house. Heena will hold a knife in her hand and will warn her family.

Haider will have no other option but to assure Heena that Gazal will stay in the house. However, Dua and others will threaten Gazal that Heena’s medical condition will not be a permanent one and there will come a day when she will get better in health.

Soon, Heena will take a broom and will be seen beating Gazal all over her body.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 332 11th December Written Episode Update

Haider handed over the divorce papers to Gazal and asked her to sign them.

Has Heena got back her memory?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.