Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: OMG!! Ruhaan shoots at Haider

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen shocking twists which have tested the love of Haider (Karanvir Sharma) for Dua (Aditi Sharma). As we know, a dubious plan of Gazal (Richa Rathore) had forced Haider to marry her. But he has never stopped loving Dua. In fact, he is now so smitten in love with Dua that he is ready to do anything for her. And this showed when he added her name to his business by making it Dua Haider Designs. We wrote about Hamida asking for the Haq-e-Mehar which was promised by Haider for Dua during their wedding. As per the promise, Haider said that he would give away his property to Dua. And now Hamida wants the entire property in Dua’s name.

As we know, they are doing so, because they do not want Haider’s property to get into the wrong hands of Gazal.

We also know of Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) burning with anger at all that is happening in the house. He will want to shoot at his enemies, Haider and Dua and end the chapter. The coming episode will see Ruhaan picking up the gun and aiming to shoot his brother Haider. He will even be seen firing the bullet at Haider.

OMG!!

Will Ruhaan shoot Haider?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

