Raghav’s life-altering accident threatens separation from Pashminna in Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’

Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna – Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’ unfolds the love story of Raghav (Nishant Malkani) and Pashminna (Isha Sharma), two lovers facing numerous challenges in their journey to be together. In recent episodes, Pashminna attempts to expose Avinash (Hiten Tejwani) one last time. In response, Avinash schemes to harm her by mixing something in her drink, hoping to avoid being exposed.

In the upcoming episodes, a surprising twist unfolds as Pashmina, with Raghav’s support, outsmarts Avinash and exposes his true nature in front of everyone. This triumph leads to Raghav and Pashminna’s reunion, as discussions of their wedding start within the family. However, just when things seem to be getting better, Raghav has a sudden and serious accident which throws their future into uncertainty. A suspenseful twist awaits viewers that will leave them on the edge, questioning the fate of Raghav and Pashminna.

Will Raghav and Pashminna find their way back to each other, or is this the start of yet another chapter of separation for the two lovers?

Nishant Malkani, who essays the role of Raghav, said, “The upcoming track will take the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions. Just as things start looking up for Raghav and Pashminna after exposing Avinash, Raghav meets with a serious accident that will mark a crucial turning point in their lives. Despite the challenges, they have always found their way back to each other before. However, Raghav’s accident will lead to a big change. I’m eager for the audience to witness the upcoming twists, with new characters and surprising turns that will keep them intrigued.”