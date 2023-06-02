ADVERTISEMENT
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Kartik plays dirty politics with Radhika in office

Kartik will play dirty politics with Radhika in the office, misinforming her about the meeting with Tokyo clients. Radhika will be enraged by Kartik in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 16:31:11
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Kartik plays dirty politics with Radhika in office

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radheshyam gets angry at Radhika after learning about her Goa trip. However, Priyal, who overhears their conversation, assures Radhika’s parents that she is safe. Soon, Radhika returns to Mumbai and informs her family. However, Radheshyam, who is still angry at Radhika, decides to get her married in Mumbai so that she can stay with her in-laws’ family and do her job.

In the coming episode, Kartik will play dirty politics with Radhika in the office, misinforming her about the meeting with Tokyo clients. Radhika will be enraged by Kartik and tell him that if he wants to compete with her, it must be fair competition, not dirty politics. Kartik will refer to Radhika as a loser. Irritated by Kartik’s childish behaviour, Radhika will challenge Kartik.

Will Radhika win the challenge?

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is a story about Radhika, a small-town girl, moves to Mumbai to chase her dreams. However, the culture gap and professional challenges may prove to be more than she bargained for. The show features Megha Ray, Kashish Paul Duggal, Alma Hussein, Benaf Dadachandji.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

