Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Kartik plays dirty politics with Radhika in office

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radheshyam gets angry at Radhika after learning about her Goa trip. However, Priyal, who overhears their conversation, assures Radhika’s parents that she is safe. Soon, Radhika returns to Mumbai and informs her family. However, Radheshyam, who is still angry at Radhika, decides to get her married in Mumbai so that she can stay with her in-laws’ family and do her job.

In the coming episode, Kartik will play dirty politics with Radhika in the office, misinforming her about the meeting with Tokyo clients. Radhika will be enraged by Kartik and tell him that if he wants to compete with her, it must be fair competition, not dirty politics. Kartik will refer to Radhika as a loser. Irritated by Kartik’s childish behaviour, Radhika will challenge Kartik.

Will Radhika win the challenge?

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is a story about Radhika, a small-town girl, moves to Mumbai to chase her dreams. However, the culture gap and professional challenges may prove to be more than she bargained for. The show features Megha Ray, Kashish Paul Duggal, Alma Hussein, Benaf Dadachandji.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan

Also Read: Vote Now: Most Popular Supporting Actor/Actress In A Digital Film: Akshay Oberoi, Sikandar Kher, Deepak Dobriyal, Shefali Shah, Kusha Kapila, Sharib Hashmi