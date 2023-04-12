Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Radhika tries to convince her parents to let her move to Mumbai for a job opportunity. Even after Radhika explains the pros and cons of moving, her father is adamant about not letting Radhika go to Mumbai, insisting on her taking up a job in Jhansi only.

In an argument between the two, Radhika asks a question that suspends tension in the air. She subtly alludes to her father’s stereotyped thinking by posing whether his disapproval is influenced by the fact that she is a girl. However, he refuses to send her to Mumbai.

In the coming episode, Radhika confides her woes to her mother, Suman, after failing to persuade her father to allow her to travel to Mumbai. Suman feels empathy for her daughter, and she defends her in front of the entire family by stating that women have never participated in family matters. Radheshyam is upset by Suman. However, the latter talks about instances where the women in the family are not involved in the decision-making. Radheshyam gets speechless.

Will Radheshyam allow Radhika to pursue her dreams?

