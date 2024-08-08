Shrimad Ramayan Upcoming Twist: Mahayudh! Witness the Face-to-face Battle between Lord Ram and Raavan

As Shrimad Ramayan transitions to Sony SAB, viewers of the mythological series will witness the anticipated climax and an action-filled episode of the legendary battle between Lord Ram and Raavan. As the battle unfolds and paves the way for Ram Rajya, Shrimad Ramayan will spotlight some lesser-known stories of what happens after Lord Ram and Sita unite and return to Ayodhya.

The upcoming episode of Sony SAB will showcase the ultimate battle between Ram and Raavan. This special episode is a visual treat featuring breathtaking battle scenes depicting the clash between good and evil. Viewers can expect high-octane action, stunning visual effects, and a gripping narrative that brings this ancient tale to life. The episode will feature not only fierce physical combat but also the profound dialogue between the characters, illustrating Ram’s firm resolve, righteousness, and duty on one hand and Raavan’s formidable confidence, determination, and arrogance.

Sujay Rey, who essays the role of Ram, said, “Portraying Lord Rama in this monumental battle has been an incredible experience. The essence of righteousness and the strength it brings are beautifully captured in this episode. Preparing for this role required a deep understanding of Rama’s unwavering commitment to dharma, and it has been an honor to bring that to the screen. It is always challenging to do action sequences; many rehearsals and choreography go into the making of such scenes. It was truly a thrilling experience.”

Nikitin Dheer, who essays the role of Raavan, said, “Ravana is a complex character, and this battle scene is pivotal. It was challenging yet thrilling to bring his powerful persona and fierce combat skills to life. Understanding Ravana’s intricate blend of brilliance and pride was essential, and depicting his intense battle with Ram was a profoundly rewarding experience. While performing action sequences, you need to get the timing right; we had to do multiple rehearsals. It’s not easy to perform such sequences, but it was worth it.”

Tune in to Sony SAB for the Mahaepisode and witness the epic battle between Rama and Ravana on August 12th at 7.30 pm