Star Plus Serial Upcoming Twists: Udne Ki Aasha, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Jhanak

StarPlus shows lead the TRP charts with exciting daily twists. We’ve gathered key plot developments from your favorite shows, including Udne Ki Aasha and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Jhanak. Check out below.

1) Udne Ki Aasha

Sailee (Neha Harsora) gets upset with Sachin’s (Kanwar Dhillon) behavior last night. In the morning, Sachin asks Sailee to get ready to go out as his friend has invited them. But Sailee denies saying that they are not husband and wife, as Sachin said last night in a drunken state. It will be interesting to see whether Sachin will be able to convince Sailee.

2) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) breaks her engagement with Shashank because he asks her to stop messing with Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj). Savi could not digest this, as Rajat and his family humiliated her parents. After breaking the engagement, she takes a promise from her mother that she won’t think about marriage again.

3) Jhanak

In the upcoming episode, you will see Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) get a job at a dance academy in Mumbai. She makes food for the people in the academy. However, Jhanak’s concentration diverges because of the classical dance. Later, the students complain about her, upon which the Guru warns Jhanak, and she promises to stay away. It will be interesting to see how Jhanak will manage in Mumbai.