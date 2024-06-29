Suhaagan Serial Twist: Swara And Vedant Are Ready To Marry

Colors TV’s popular show Suhaagan, the audience witnessed interesting dramas in the past few days with a gripping storyline and plot. According to the previous episode, Vedant (Akshay Kharodia) gets into a dilemma and talks with Dhwani (Dhwani Gori) when Swara (Pragati Chourasiya) comes out of the temple suspiciously. Dhwani starts pretending as Swara comes close. She shares with Swara that Vedant loves her so much that he has bought a bouquet for her, but he is too shy to give it to her. During the conversation, Dhwani candidly reveals that Swara can’t speak as she is dumb. Vedant is shocked after knowing the truth, and he leaves without giving any reason, which breaks Swara’s heart.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Swara dance in the temple, where Panditji asks her to keep hope. On the other hand, Vedant comes running to his father to talk about Swara, but he finds that his father suffered a heart attack, and the doctor advises not to give him any shock. When Vedant’s father asks him whether he likes Swara or not, and to save his father, Vedant says yes that he likes Swara, sacrificing his wish.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Vedant agrees to marry Swara. On the other hand, Swara is happy that Vedant wants to marry her. It will be interesting to see how Vedant and Swara will explore their life after marriage, or Dhwani will not let that happen.