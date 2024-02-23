Suhaagan spoiler: Bindiya ends her relationship with Krishna and leaves the house

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Bindiya and Amma learn about Payal dances in a bar and they decide to spy on her to prove the same to Krishna. Meanwhile, Krishna also lands at the same bar and witnesses a lady dancing with a veil. Soon, Krishna lands in front of the lady and she turns out to be Payal. Krishna gets shocked to see Payal dancing in the bar.

Payal explains Krishna (Raghav Thakur) and reveals that to earn money for his business, she opted to dance at the bar. Amidst this Krishna learns that Amma and Bindiya (Garima Kishnani) are also in the same bar. Meanwhile, Krishna’s brother lands in trouble as a few bodyguard start beating him. Soon, Krishna comes to his rescue and fights with the bodyguard. Soon, the police come and arrest them.

In the coming episode, Krishna and his family get bail. The former gets angry at Bindiya over the entire matter. However, Krishna’s father rebukes him. After witnessing a lot of fights and drama, Bindiya decides to leave Krishna and his family. Hence, Bindiya ends her relationship with Krishna and leaves the house.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.

