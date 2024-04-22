Suhaagan Spoiler: Indu Slaps Bindya, Housemates Get Arrested

Colors TV’s popular TV show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, is preparing for a twist with an intriguing storyline. According to the plot, Krishna (Raghav Thakur) pushes Bindya (Garima Kishnani) off the cliff and, at home, pretends that she has betrayed him. Everyone is surprised by the situation. Soon, Bindya enters the house and talks rudely with Indu, surprising everyone.

Suhaagan Ep 356 22nd April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Indu slapping Bindya in anger, surprising everyone. Bindya gets angry with this and calls the police, blaming all the housemates for domestic violence. She also shows the mark of the slap that Indu gave her and says that all the family members behave worse than an animal with her. Soon, the police arrested all the family members.

What will happen next?

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the lead. The show chronicles the story of two sisters, Bindya and Payal. Bindya gets married to Krishna, who betrays her love and tries to kill her. Now Bindya is back to take revenge.

