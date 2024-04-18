Suhaagan Spoiler: Krish And Bindya Come Close Raising The Hotness

Colors TV’s popular TV show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, is preparing for a twist with an intriguing storyline. As seen so far, Bindya (Garima Kishnani) and Krish (Raghav Thakur) decide to leave for home in the evening, but some goons try to harm them. On the other hand, everyone at home prepares Bindya and Krish’s room for the first night. While Krish’s car stops, Bindya and Krish soon look for shelter to stay overnight.

Suhaagan Ep 352 19th April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the narrative takes a romantic turn as Krish and Bindya’s relationship deepens. Krish surprises Bindya with a beautifully decorated room, setting the stage for their first night together. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Bindya’s cheeks flush with a blush. The scene intensifies as Krish lights a fire in the jungle, and Bindya, clad in Krish’s shirt, adds to the sizzle. The tension between them escalates, leading to a series of passionate moments that they can’t resist.

Will Krish and Bindya get lost in the romantic moments?

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the lead. The show chronicles the story of two sisters, Bindya and Payal, who love the same guy.

