Suhaagan Spoiler: Krishna Gets Lost In Dreamy Date, Bindya Blushes

Colors TV’s popular television show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, is gearing up for a mind-blowing twist with an interesting storyline. As seen so far, Payal tries to prove to Krishna that she is better than Bindya. But Krishna confronts her and says he loves Bindya in different ways, and it’s beyond words. However, Payal can’t digest this fact, and she tries to attack Bindya with a broken glass, but Krishna saves Bindya.

Suhaagan Ep 346 11th April 2024 Spoiler

In the coming episode, viewers will see that everything turns out well. Krishna and Bindya are together now, and Krishna wants to surprise Bindya with a date, but he is very confused and cannot think of what to do.

Soon, Krishna asks his sister-in-law for some ideas. She starts portraying the scene where Krishna gets lost on a dreamy date where Bindya comes in wearing a beautiful anarkali, and Krishna welcomes her, holding her hand, and takes her towards the dinner table decorated with rose petals and a beautiful heart-shaped cake with ‘I Love You’. Witnessing all this, Bindya starts blushing. But this is all a dream. However, Krishna feels good about it.

So, will Krishna be able to surprise Bindya with a dreamy date? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.