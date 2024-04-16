Suhaagan Spoiler: Krishna Talks About Separation, Bindya Intervenes

Colors TV’s popular TV show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, is preparing for a twist with an intriguing storyline. As seen so far, Everyone is happy in the house. Later, Krishna and Bindya decide to take blessings at the Kuldevi temple. On the other hand, Sakshi and Vikram wish that Krishna and Bindya would never come back. Meanwhile, Krishna and Bindya leave for the temple.

Suhaagan Ep 350 16th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, Krishna and Bindya reach the sacred place where Krishna plans a heartfelt surprise. Bindya, unable to contain her emotions, keeps asking, leading to a poignant moment where Krishna removes a ‘Chuni,’ writes their initials with a heart, and ties it as a symbol of their eternal love. Just as Krishna mentions separation, Bindya steps in, her voice filled with determination, saying, ‘I can stop breathing, and this bond can’t be broken.’

We are eagerly waiting for the scene when Krishna pushes Bindya off the cliff. What do you think? Did Krishna take Bindya’s Life, or was it just imagination?

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the lead. The show chronicles the story of two sisters, Bindya and Payal, who love the same guy.

Share your thoughts in the comments box.