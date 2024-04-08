Suhaagan Spoiler: Payal Challenges Samay To Prove His Innocence, Bindya Stuns

Colors TV’s popular show Suhaagan, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, is gearing up for a mind-blowing twist and rush of emotions. As seen so far, Shanti learns the truth that Samay and Bindya are just acting to get married. All this drama is being done just to evoke Krishna’s feelings, which disappoints her. She shares with Bindya that she has upset her a lot with this behavior.

But soon, Samay tries to convince Shanti, but she doesn’t agree with him and leaves, which leaves the grandmother worried about whether Shanti will reveal the truth in front of everyone. Bindya worries about what will happen next.

Suhaagan Ep 342 8 April 2024 Written Update

In tonight’s gripping episode, Shanti exposes the truth about Bindya and Samay’s fake marriage, leaving Krishna devastated. Despite Bindya’s attempts to reconcile, Krishna remains firm, demanding her departure. However, Samay intervenes, gripping Bindya’s hand and halting her exit. Payal seizes the moment, challenging Samay to prove his innocence by applying ‘Sindoor’ on Bindya’s head. This unexpected turn of events leaves Bindya in shock and Krishna visibly frightened. So, will Samay and Bindya marry? Or Krishna will interrupt?

What will happen next? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.