Suhaagan spoiler: Shanti leaves Krishna’s house along with Bindiya and Samay

Colors TV show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Krishna’s father hands over a huge land to Samay and Bindiya to open their factory for their business. However, while the two inaugurate the place for their business, Krishna enters and reveals to be the third partner. Bindiya gets shocked when Krishna reveals that his father involved him and made him the third partner. Bindiya leaves in anger. Meanwhile, Samay and Krishna get into war of words.

Bindiya, Samay and Krishna come to Bindiya’s house wherein Samay tries to speak to Bindiya. Soon, Krishna comes and interrupts them. He gets angry at Samay and throws a bottle at him to hurt him. However, Samay bends down and Bindiya, who is standing behind him, gets hurt. Bindiya gets injured and falls unconscious. Samay gets angry at Krishna for hurting Bindiya and the two have a physical fight. However, Krishna’s father stops their fight and gets angry at Krishna.

In the coming episode, Samay and Bindiya come to Krishna’s house. Bindiya’s return shocks everyone. Soon, Krishna learns about Samay going to his house, he heads to his home. At the gate, Krishna gets into a war of words with Samay. This doesn’t go well with Samay’s mother Shanti and soon she gets angry and decides to leave. Shanti takes Bindiya and Samay along with her.

Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur.