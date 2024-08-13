Suhagan Chudail Serial Upcoming Twist: Deeya fights against all odds; sacrifices her life for Moksh?

Suhagan Chudail the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) and Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) going to the Naag lok to get the Naagmani which can save Moksh’s (Zayn Ibad Khan) life. As we know, Nishigandha kept the fake shringaar and made the real ones vanish. In the wake of the fake Shringaar, the Kaalsarpika got defeated after which Nishigandha and Deeya ran away with the Mani. As we know, Moksh was attacked and he is on the verge of dying as of now. And it requires the Naag mani to save him.

The upcoming episode will see them go through enormous struggles to get away with the Mani. The crater to the mountain will almost close when Nishigandha will get hurt. However, she will ask Deeya to proceed with the mani and save Moksh. Deeya will successfully shield Moksh from all problems, but will unfortunately face the jaws of death. Moksh will get saved but there will be no trace of Deeya.

Has Deeya sacrificed her life for Moksh?

