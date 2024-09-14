Suman Indori Upcoming Story: Suman humiliates Teerth in public; gets Kritika arrested

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) forced to offer money to Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) in order to secure his future in politics. As we know, Devika’s politician-father has blackmailed Teerth that if his daughter Kritika gets arrested, he will end his political dreams. This forced Teerth to give money to Suman and request her to give Kritika another chance.

However, the upcoming episode will see Suman doing something unexpected. She will go to the Sarafa Bazaar and will expose Teerth in front of all. She will show the money that Teerth offered and will tell them that money matters the most to him and that human relationships are nothing in front of him. She will humiliate Teerth’s image in front of all, which will further dash his hopes of doing well politically. To top it all, Suman will ask the police to arrest Kritika immediately. Teerth will have no answer in front of all. Kritika will be arrested which will make Devika angry.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the bread-winner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.