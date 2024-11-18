Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Chandrakant Mittal and family in trouble; Suman gets into a problem

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with the police team coming to the Mittal house at the wee hours of the night to arrest Chandrakant Mittal after many people fell ill after eating their dishes from Mittal Namkeen. However, Suman stopped Devika from being arrested by mentioning that the police cannot arrest a woman after the evening, without the presence of a lady cop or constable. Amidst this, Devika joined hands with Suman to find out the culprit. However, Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) did not know that Devika (Anita Hassanandani) had planted Suman behind the crime so that Chandrakant threw her out of the house.

The same happened when the family found out about the adulterated oil kept in the kitchen which was given by Suman. Chandrakant got angry at Suman and was about to hit her.

The upcoming episode will add up to the drama where Gulshan will come along with the entire Sarafa people to burn and destroy the Namkeen shop. Suman will lock the family inside the kitchen of the shop and will come outside alone to tackle Gulshan. Teerth (Zain Imam) will ask Suman to open the door, but Gulshan and his men will start to burn the shop. Suman will also be in trouble as Gulshan will get dirty with her.

What will happen now?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.