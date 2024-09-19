Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Devika outsmarts Teerth in his plan; drama intensifies

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) deciding to have Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) under him so that he can win her trust, which will give him an uplift to gain a political ticket soon. Teerth and his mother went to Suman’s house and struck a deal. They wanted Suman to cook for their entire family and win their trust and if she would do so, she would get the entire catering service for Teerth’s upcoming wedding. Initially, Suman did not want to accept the offer, but Teerth’s tactful knack made Suman accept it.

The upcoming episode will see Devika (Anita Hassanandani) ruining Teerth’s plan when she will bring her own choice of caterer to handle services at the wedding. This will shock Teerth. If things were not enough, Devika would discretely inform her father Gajendra about it and he would come home and fight with Chandrkant for giving the order to a girl who was responsible for the arrest of his daughter Kritika.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.