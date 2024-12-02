Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Devika wins over Suman; Chandrakant firmly believes Devika

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) being targetted in the Mittal house for being the problematic person who is all ready to ruin their unity. Suman’s police complaint and the subsequent humiliation of Chandrakant Mittal in the police station have left an emotional dent in the minds of the family members. Teerth (Zain Imam) in fact, tells the family a lie about only having a political interest in keeping Suman as his wife. However, this is not known to Suman yet.

The upcoming episode will see Suman throwing a challenge to prove her innocence soon before the Shanti Havan ends at home. Suman and Teerth will nab Gulshan and will find out Devika’s involvement in the whole scenario. Apollena met Suman and gave her the idea to get the proof. The coming episode will see Suman showing the real video footage that Devika recorded in order to morph Devika’s face into Suman’s. However, Chandrakant will be so carried away by Devika’s faithfulness that he will refuse to accept the truth that Suman will show. He will negate Suman’s proof and will refuse to believe that Devika (Anita Hassanandani) could be wrong.

What will happen now?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.