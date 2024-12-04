Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Teerth-Suman’s close moment; Teerth gives Suman a special gift

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Teerth (Zain Imam) handling his family fairly well by telling them tht he will divorce Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) after six months, and that he has married her only for political interest. However, Devika (Anita Hassanandani) believes that Teerth has just lied about Suman and that he plans to convince his family about Suman’s acceptance in that period of time. We saw Suman and Devika going one above the other at the dining table, where eventually Suman succeeded in exposing Devika’s deeds.

The upcoming episode will see Teerth and Suman continuing to be extremely close to each other. Teerth will in fact, bring a special gift for Suman. Suman will be excited about the mobile gift that Teeth will give her. As we know, Chandrakant threw Suman’s phone into the Hawan kund when she showed the proof of the video being of Devika’s in reality. Chandrakant did not believe in Suman’s story and gave an aahuti of Suman’s phone in the hawan. Now, Teerth will be seen making amends, by gifting a phone for his wife.

What will happen next?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.