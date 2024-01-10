Suryapratap’s character takes a dark turn as he plots to attack Dhruv in Sony SAB’s ‘Dhruv Tara’

Sony SAB’s ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ highlights a tale of love and time travel, set against the backdrop of the 17th and 21st century. The current storyline portrays a dramatic and emotionally charged love triangle involving Tara (Riya Sharma), Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan), and Suryapratap (Karan V Grover). In recent episodes, Suryapratap, finds Dhruv and Tara alongside Shaurya (Evan Dixit), and thinks they’re planning on running away together. To his surprise, he later discovers that Tara is actually on his side, fighting with Dhruv to prevent Suryapratap from being separated from his son. Faced with the realization that Dhruv stands as the only obstacle to his family’s happiness, Suryapratap vows to eliminate Dhruv from their lives at any cost.

In the upcoming episodes, Suryapratap’s character takes a darker turn as he plots against Dhruv to kill him. Sharing his sinister plans with his minister Mansingh, he makes an elaborate scheme to end Dhruv’s life on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. With Tara believing in Suryapratap’s goodness and Dhruv focused on reuniting his family, the sudden revelation of Suryapratap’s evil nature and his attempts to harm Dhruv will add a layer of suspense. Viewers can expect compelling twists and turns in the coming week, making it an intriguing watch.

Karan V Grover, who essays the role of Maharaj Suryapratap Singh, said, “It’s going to be a turning point for Suryapratap. Until now, viewers have seen him as a self-sacrificing, ideal man always standing by Tara’s side. However, now his greed to keep Tara and Shaurya in his life will push his character to take a darker turn. As he attempts to eliminate Dhruv, a series of twists and revelations will follow. I am excited to see viewers’ reactions to seeing a more possessive and insecure side of the Maharaj as the upcoming narrative unfolds.”