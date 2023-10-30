Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jhethala buys plot on Moon for Babita Ji

In previous episodes, Jethalal successfully cracked a significant business deal for Gada Electronics with the invaluable support of Babita Ji, despite initial conflicts over payment terms. Eventually, both parties reached a compromise on the payment schedule and formally sealed the deal.

As the storyline unfolded, audiences are in for a dramatic twist, as Mr. Vicky, makes a consequential appearance at Gada Electronics. In a jaw-dropping moment, he appears to dramatically tear apart the very cheque once intended for Jethalal. Yet, the enigma shrouding this act is unraveled when it is revealed that Mr. Vicky had a legitimate rationale for his actions, opting to execute the payment through the sophisticated channel of RTGS

After what felt like an eternity, Jethalal finally in possession of the long-awaited remuneration, sending waves of elation through his spirit. To convey his profound appreciation to Babita Ji, Jethalal turned to his confidant and dear friend, Taarak Mehta, for counsel on selecting the quintessential gift.

Following a contemplative and impassioned conversation with Taarak Mehta, Jethalal embarks on a mesmerizing journey of gift-giving that transcends the ordinary. In a display of his affection and gratitude, he has taken a step, one that is destined to leave everyone astounded.

Jethalal’s gift of choice?

A piece of lunar real estate, a plot on the moon, for none other than Babita Ji.

This unprecedented and celestial gift is a testament to Jethalal’s profound appreciation for the support he has received from Babita Ji.

Stay tuned to watch the episodes and to know the reaction of Babita Ji, Iyer and the Gokuldham Society!!

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3700 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.