Television | Spoilers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jhethala buys plot on Moon for Babita Ji

Jethalal finally in possession of the long-awaited remuneration, sending waves of elation through his spirit. To convey his profound appreciation to Babita Ji, Jethalal turned to his confidant and dear friend, Taarak Mehta, for counsel on selecting the quintessential gift.

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Oct,2023 18:10:01
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jhethala buys plot on Moon for Babita Ji 865517

In previous episodes, Jethalal successfully cracked a significant business deal for Gada Electronics with the invaluable support of Babita Ji, despite initial conflicts over payment terms. Eventually, both parties reached a compromise on the payment schedule and formally sealed the deal.

As the storyline unfolded, audiences are in for a dramatic twist, as Mr. Vicky, makes a consequential appearance at Gada Electronics. In a jaw-dropping moment, he appears to dramatically tear apart the very cheque once intended for Jethalal. Yet, the enigma shrouding this act is unraveled when it is revealed that Mr. Vicky had a legitimate rationale for his actions, opting to execute the payment through the sophisticated channel of RTGS

After what felt like an eternity, Jethalal finally in possession of the long-awaited remuneration, sending waves of elation through his spirit. To convey his profound appreciation to Babita Ji, Jethalal turned to his confidant and dear friend, Taarak Mehta, for counsel on selecting the quintessential gift.

Following a contemplative and impassioned conversation with Taarak Mehta, Jethalal embarks on a mesmerizing journey of gift-giving that transcends the ordinary. In a display of his affection and gratitude, he has taken a step, one that is destined to leave everyone astounded.

Jethalal’s gift of choice?

A piece of lunar real estate, a plot on the moon, for none other than Babita Ji.

This unprecedented and celestial gift is a testament to Jethalal’s profound appreciation for the support he has received from Babita Ji.

Stay tuned to watch the episodes and to know the reaction of Babita Ji, Iyer and the Gokuldham Society!!

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3700 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (23 - 29 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 865286
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (23 – 29 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Dresses In Ethnic Green For Shubho Ashtami; Check Pictures 863691
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Munmun Dutta Dresses In Ethnic Green For Shubho Ashtami; Check Pictures
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (16 - 21 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 863706
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (16 – 21 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann's surprise entry as 3rd show 862759
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s surprise entry as 3rd show
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 859933
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses Munmun and Sunayana look mesmerizing in lehenga 858943
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses Munmun and Sunayana look mesmerizing in lehenga

Latest Stories

Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Returns As 'Notorious SIMMBA' In First Look 865516
Singham Again: Ranveer Singh Returns As ‘Notorious SIMMBA’ In First Look
Too Hot To Handle! Ayesha Singh In Feathery Red Dress With Red Lipstick 865464
Too Hot To Handle! Ayesha Singh In Feathery Red Dress With Red Lipstick
Inside Divyanka Tripathi's Bibliophile Weekend Vibes 865388
Inside Divyanka Tripathi’s Bibliophile Weekend Vibes
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan win the competition 865508
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Radha and Mohan win the competition
I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant 865501
I will miss the world that we created on the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Gulnaaz slaps Gazal 865493
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Gulnaaz slaps Gazal
Read Latest News