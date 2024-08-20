Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah today’s upcoming twist: Abdul Goes missing; Inspector Chalu Pandey Handles The Case

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom, having aired its first episode in 2008 and now in its 17th year with over 4100 episodes. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see that Abdul goes missing. Chalu Pandey handles the case. Will Abdul be able to solve the mystery?

When it comes to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gokuldham Society members, Abdul might not be a resident, but he is like the backbone of the society and one of the most admired people too.

In recent episodes, we have seen that Abdul hasn’t opened his shop at the entrance of the Gokuldham Society gate, and his phone is also switched off. This has already created a lot of drama in the Gokuldham Society on a Sunday morning. As the afternoon comes, they all get worried about Abdul as they find no clue about him.

Abdul never keeps his shop shut without informing Gokuldham Society members or keeps his phone switched off for long. Thus, this situation has got everyone worried about his well-being. So, they go to Inspector Chalu Pandey and request them to find Abdul. Chalu Pandey has a record of not being able to solve a single case from the Gokuldham Society! But will he be successful in finding Abdul successfully? Wait and watch.

In addition to its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Taarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows and the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.