Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bagha puts Jethalal in a problem; Will the truth be out?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal trying his best to make the shutter of his shop Gada Electronics ready, so that he could open the shop by the time Mr Venukutti stepped in. We wrote about Bagha going in as a driver and driving Venukutty in his car for a longer period in order to delay his reaching the shop. However, Venukutti got so angry that he got out of the car and took an auto to reach Gada Electronics. Bagha duly mentioned that Venukutti was about to reach the shop to Jethalal. Jethalal panicked and wondered what he could do now, as the shop was not open yet.

The upcoming episode will see Bagha and Venukutti reaching Gada Electronics when a stranger will come there with the team of police and will accuse Bagha of stealing his car. In fact, the car he drove Venukutty in, belongs to the stranger. The police will be about to take Bagha into custody when he will cry calling to his ‘Sethji’ to which Jethalal will respond. Venukutti will observe this and will question Jethalal on why the driver is calling him Sethji.

What will happen now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.