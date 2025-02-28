Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bapuji and Bhide start the matchmaking process; Tapu and Sonu in trouble

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bhide’s masterstroke putting Jethalal, Tapu and Sonu in trouble. As we know, the truth of Jetha and Tapu manipulating the sentiments of Bhide and Bapuji against the weddings of Sonu and Tapu respectively, came to the fore. It was shocking for Bapuji to learn that Jetha helped Tapu in bringing Raja Mastana in the guise of an astrologer, to tell those lies. Now that the truth was out, both Bapuji and Bhide will start looking for a respective bride and groom for Tapu and Sonu respectively.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide and Bapuji approach their relatives to take forward the matchmaking process of their kids. They will find a suitor ready for Tapu as well as Sonu. Bapuji and Bhide will dwell deep in the thought of getting their grandson/ daughter married.

OMG!! How will this matchmaking process go? What will Tapu and Sonu do now?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.