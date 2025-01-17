Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bapuji faces death with sheer confidence; Will this save Bapuji?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji being caught in a web of confusion with him flying away into foregin coastal lines and finding himself amid the Pakistani soldiers who are after his life. We saw Bapuji use his wit and tell the soldiers that he was a Pakistani spy living in India for a mission. However, the soldiers got the better out of Bapuji when they asked him to call out Hindustan Murdabad. However, Bapuji being a staunch patriot did not do it and called out Hindustan Zindabad, which actually put him on the firing line.

The upcoming episode will see Bapuji not fearing death and keeping his confidence level high. When the soldiers will start the countdown to gunning down Bapuji, Bapuji will be undeterred by the situation and will countdown along with them. This will surprise the soldiers. It will be interesting to see if they will be scared seeing the confidence of Bapuji and leave him.

Will they stop themselves from shooting him?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.