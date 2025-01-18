Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bapuji gets rescued; Jethalal’s act complicates situations

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji finding a way finally to get away from the problem zone. As we know, when he got caught in the Pakistani coastal lines, Bapuji’s wit saved him. The Indian Police did the needful to save Bapuji. All ended well with Bapuji now being in safe hands. But the Indian Police further wanted to check on Bapuji’s identity and confirm that he was an Indian.

The upcoming episode will see Bapuji asking the Indian soldiers to call his son Jethalal and get the confirmation and also tell him about him being safe. But the tragedy will be that Jethalal will not take his phone even after the soldiers will repeatedly try. The reason for this being that Jethalal will be in a special prayer with his hands folded before God, as he will pray for his father’s safety. The pity will be that Jetha will know that his phone is ringing, but he will continue to avoid the call.

Will this act make things all the more complicated for Jethalal?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.