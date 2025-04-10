Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bapuji gets stuck amid traffic diversions; Will he meet his friend?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji being eager to meet his childhood friend after a long time. However, Bapuji could not get out of the house as someone had locked them from outside. Bapuji and Jethalal tried asking for help from the Mahila Mandal, but nothing was successful. Finally, an idea coming from Tapu had them send Bapuji down the balcony through a ladder, which gave way. Abandoning this plan too, Tapu and friends came up with another plan which was to get Bapuji down by tying him to a chair and sending the chair down.

The upcoming episode will see Bapuji successfully being sent down through the chair. Bapuji will then ask Iyer to quickly take him to the airport to meet his friend. On the other hand, the friend will be getting late, after waiting for a long time. He will be disappointed at not meeting his friend. But he will have no other option but to go away. Bapuji will further be blocked by traffic diversions on the road. It will be interesting to see if Bapuji will ultimately meet his friend or not.

What will happen next?

