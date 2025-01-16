Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bapuji’s patriotic fervour comes to the fore; How will he escape?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Bapuji finding himself in a spot of danger, with him being in the coastal line guarded by Pakistani soldiers. To protect himself, the witty Bapuji told the soldiers that he was a Pakistani spy who lived in India for so many years, carrying out his spy mission. Bapuji, as we know, was flown off the radar by the balloons to which he hung on to for a long time. At home, Jethalal was tense as he got to know that Bapuji was in the foreign land of Pakistan.

The upcoming episode will see the soldiers breaking through the confidence and wittiness of Bapuji. They will ask him to call out ‘Hindustan Murdabad’. However, Bapuji being a stern patriot will refuse to do that, and will yell at the soldiers saying, ‘Hindustan Zindabad tha, Zindabad hai, aur Zindabad rahega’.

This will be enough for the soldiers to threaten Bapuji of gunning him down and throwing his body into the sea. Bapuji will be scared thinking of the outcome.

But can Bapuji outwit them again?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.