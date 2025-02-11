Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide and Popatlal’s scuffle; Can Bapuji turn peacemaker?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jethalal getting into a fix with him invited to two places for lunch. He ate at Taarak Mehta’s house first, where he enjoyed eating Dal Dhokli made by Anjali Bhabhi. However, later, he went to Babita and Iyer’s place where he forced himself to Bengali delicacies. However, Anjali Bhabhi happened to come to Babita’s place which was a spot of bother for Jethalal.

The upcoming episode will see Popatlal finding Bhide’s Sakharam as the best place to feed pigeons. Popatlal will be seen putting grains on the seat of Sakharam where pigeons will come to eat it. Bhide will get wild at Popatlal and soon, the Gokuldham Society will see a big fight erupt. Their fight will be noticed by Bapuji and he will come to solve the problem. It will be interesting to see if Bapuji will be able to solve the problem or not.

Will Bapuji get caught in the mess?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.